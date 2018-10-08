Anthony totaled 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), and six rebounds in 28 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 preseason victory over the Spurs.

With the return of P.J. Tucker, Anthony moved back to the bench where he could find himself to begin the season. Anthony's best fantasy years are well in the rear vision mirror and the move to the second unit will do very little to improve his outlook. He should be able to put up some decent scoring nights but offers very little outside of points and threes. He is more of a late-round guy, given the lack of scoring late in drafts.