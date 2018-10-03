Anthony provided 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Anthony got hot from beyond the arc, albeit in limited minutes and on limited shot attempts. It's unclear if P.J. Tucker's absence with a back injury will linger into the regular season or whether he or Anthony (or both) will start. However, with two of the league's best and most willing distributors at the helm, Anthony should see no shortage of scoring opportunities this season.