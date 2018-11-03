Anthony scored 28 points (9-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding four rebounds and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-111 win over the Nets.

The Rockets went with a short rotation in this one, as Anthony was one of only two reserves to play more than nine minutes, and the extra court time seemed to agree with him. The 34-year-old seems to have shrugged off his early-season struggles, scoring more than 20 points in three of the last four games while shooting 51.7 percent (15-for-29) from three-point range, but his shot volume will likely shrink once James Harden (hamstring) is back in action.