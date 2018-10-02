Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Starting Tuesday
Anthony will start Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With P.J. Tucker (back) out, coach Mike D'Antoni will opt to start Anthony. He might come off the bench during the regular season, however. More information regarding Anthony's role may emerge as the preseason moves along.
