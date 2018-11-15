Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Stint with Houston over
Anthony will no longer play for the Rockets, but the team has no immediate plans to place him on waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Rather than letting Anthony go outright, the organization will likely look to see if a trade market exists for the 10-time All-Star. In any event, Anthony's already dwindling fantasy value has taken another hit. It's possible Anthony ends up in a better situation on a different team, but there's no telling when or where that could be.
