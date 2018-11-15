Anthony and the Rockets will part ways, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While there are no immediate plans to waive Anthony, he will no longer be a part of the Rockets moving forward. It's possible the organization will look for a trade partner before ultimately deciding to release Anthony. With this news, Anthony's already dwindling fantasy value has taken another hit. It's possible he ends up in a better situation on a different team, but there's no telling when or where that could be.