Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Stint with Rockets over
Anthony and the Rockets will part ways, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
While there are no immediate plans to waive Anthony, he will no longer be a part of the Rockets moving forward. It's possible the organization will look for a trade partner before ultimately deciding to release Anthony. With this news, Anthony's already dwindling fantasy value has taken another hit. It's possible he ends up in a better situation on a different team, but there's no telling when or where that could be.
More News
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Could be done in Houston•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Will not play Sunday•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Role with team uncertain•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Listed as out with illness•
-
Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Horrendous performance in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...