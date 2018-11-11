Rockets' Carmelo Anthony: Will not play Sunday
Anthony (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Alykhan Bijani of the Athletic reports.
Anthony missed his first game Saturday with an illness. He's struggled to find a role with the Rockets this season, struggling on both sides of the floor. He recently sat down with the organization to discuss what his role going forward would be. Anthony's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Nuggets, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
