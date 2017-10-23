Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Assigned to D-League
Onuaku was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G-League on Monday.
Onuaku spent the first week of the NBA season with the Rockets but did not see the floor in any of the team's three contests. The Louisville product, who only appeared in five games as a rookie last season, will likely have an extended stay with the Vipers, whose regular season doesn't begin until Nov. 3.
