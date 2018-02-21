Onuaku was assigned to the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Onuaku has yet to play a game for the Rockets this season, though continues to bounce back and forth between Rio Grande Valley and Houston. In the G-League, he's averaging 10.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals across 24.1 minutes per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the field.

