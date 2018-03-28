Play

Onuaku was assigned to the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston

Onuaku has still not seen the floor for the Rockets this season and it's possible he finishes the season having only played in the G-League. There, he's averaged 10.8 points and 9.5 rebounds across 25.7 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories