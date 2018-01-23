Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Assigned to G-League
Onuaku (nose) was assigned to the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Onuaku has not played in an NBA game this season and continues to bounce back and forth between the Rockets and Vipers. Aside from unforeseen circumstances, it seems unlikely his situation will change.
