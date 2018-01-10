Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Good to go Wednesday vs. Portland
Onuaku (nose) isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report heading into Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Onuaku underwent sinus surgery earlier this month that forced him out Jan. 3 against the Magic, but he has suited up for the team's last three contests, failing to get off the bench each time in coach's decisions. The second-year center has yet to log a minute at the NBA level in 2017-18 and that appears unlikely to change anytime soon, even with frontcourt reserve Nene Hilario (knee) set to miss his fourth straight game Wednesday.
