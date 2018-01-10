Onuaku (nose) isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report heading into Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Onuaku underwent sinus surgery earlier this month that forced him out Jan. 3 against the Magic, but he has suited up for the team's last three contests, failing to get off the bench each time in coach's decisions. The second-year center has yet to log a minute at the NBA level in 2017-18 and that appears unlikely to change anytime soon, even with frontcourt reserve Nene Hilario (knee) set to miss his fourth straight game Wednesday.