Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Listed as questionable Monday
Onuaku (nose) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.
Troy Williams (illness) and Zhou Qi (elbow) are also listed as questionable in the Rockets' game notes, but none of the three are members of Houston's rotation at full health. Onuaku, who underwent sinus surgery earlier this month, has yet to see the floor for the Rockets in 2017-18.
