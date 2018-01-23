Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Out again Monday
Onuaku (nose) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Onuaku came into Monday with a questionable designation, but still isn't quite over his sinus surgery that was performed earlier in the month, so he'll remain sidelined Monday. That said, even when he's at full strength, Onuaku isn't likely to be a part of the regular rotation, so he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.
