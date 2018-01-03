Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Out due to sinus surgery
Onuaku will not be available for Wednesday's contest against the Magic due to a sinus surgery, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
There's no word on how long Onuaku will be sidelined. That said, he's spent most of the year in the G-League, so his absence won't seemingly affect the Rockets' gameplan moving forward.
