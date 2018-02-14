Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Recalled from G League
The Rockets recalled Onuaku from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday.
The Vipers are off the schedule until Feb. 23, so Onuaku will head to the NBA team to provide some depth off the bench Wednesday against the Kings in the Rockets' final game before the All-Star break. Since entering the league in 2016, Onuaku has made all of five appearances, including none in 2017-18, so don't expect him to see any action if Wednesday's game is competitive throughout.
More News
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Assigned to G-League•
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Out again Monday•
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Still out Friday•
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Remains out following sinus surgery•
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Good to go Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...