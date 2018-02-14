The Rockets recalled Onuaku from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday.

The Vipers are off the schedule until Feb. 23, so Onuaku will head to the NBA team to provide some depth off the bench Wednesday against the Kings in the Rockets' final game before the All-Star break. Since entering the league in 2016, Onuaku has made all of five appearances, including none in 2017-18, so don't expect him to see any action if Wednesday's game is competitive throughout.