Onuaku was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets are slated to rest starting center Clint Capela on Tuesday, so Onuaku will provide some emergency depth at the position behind both Nene Hilario and Tarik Black. Don't expect Onuaku do see big minutes despite the promotion, so he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.

