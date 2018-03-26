Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Recalled from G-League
Onuaku was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets are slated to rest starting center Clint Capela on Tuesday, so Onuaku will provide some emergency depth at the position behind both Nene Hilario and Tarik Black. Don't expect Onuaku do see big minutes despite the promotion, so he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...