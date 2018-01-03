Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Recalled from G-League
Onuaku was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Onuaku has spent the majority of the the season in the G-League thus far, playing in 20 games with the Grand Valley Vipers and averaging 9.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks across 25.0 minutes. While he'll be recalled ahead of Wednesday's contest, Onuaku is still merely emergency depth in the frontcourt and likely won't see the floor in a competitive contest. He'll remain off the fantasy radar for now.
