Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Remains out following sinus surgery
Onuaku (nose) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Onuaku underwent sinus surgery earlier this month and apparently hasn't been cleared for contact yet. The Rockets have been a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt of late, but with Nene Hilario (knee) and Zhou Qi (elbow) listed as questionable for Thursday and therefore seemingly further along in their respective recoveries than Onuaku, it's unlikely the second-year center will pick up minutes off the bench once he's available again.
More News
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Good to go Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Out due to sinus surgery•
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Recalled from G-League•
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Assigned to D-League•
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Suspended two games for D-League incident•
-
Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Assigned to D-League•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.