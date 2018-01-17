Onuaku (nose) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Onuaku underwent sinus surgery earlier this month and apparently hasn't been cleared for contact yet. The Rockets have been a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt of late, but with Nene Hilario (knee) and Zhou Qi (elbow) listed as questionable for Thursday and therefore seemingly further along in their respective recoveries than Onuaku, it's unlikely the second-year center will pick up minutes off the bench once he's available again.