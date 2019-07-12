Chiozza poured in 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during the Rockets' 87-78 win over the Jazz in a Las Vegas Summer League game

Chiozza had limited opportunity to make an impression during his rookie season, averaging just 4.7 minutes over seven games, although he did stand out in 47 games of G League action by shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range over 33 games. Chiozza has made good use of a much more extended opportunity in Las Vegas, averaging 8.5 points (on 52.0 percent shooting), 6.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 28.5 minutes over four games. Chiozza is a likely training camp invitee, where he'd have a chance to continue making a case to stick in the backcourt rotation.