Chiozza was assigned to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Chiozza got the opportunity to suit up for the Rockets' outing against the Hawks on Monday after being recalled from the Vipers. He likely would have had a chance to play had the game reached blowout status, but Houston was never able to pull away, so Chiozza didn't log any playing time.