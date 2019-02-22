Chiozza is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Chiozza has been phenomenal for Capital City so far this season, and he'll get a shot with Houston as a result. The rookie guard has yet to see action in the NBA, so he'll have to prove he belongs in order to extend his stay with the Rockets. Chiozza will be assigned to the Rio Grande Vipers for evaluation, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.