Chiozza was waived by the Rockets on Tuesday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Chiozza spent most of his time in the G League last season, but appeared in seven games with the Rockets, totaling six points, four assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes. He played in the 2019 summer league with Houston as well, but he didn't impress enough to earn a final roster spot.