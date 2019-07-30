Rockets' Chris Chiozza: Let go by Houston
Chiozza was waived by the Rockets on Tuesday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Chiozza spent most of his time in the G League last season, but appeared in seven games with the Rockets, totaling six points, four assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes. He played in the 2019 summer league with Houston as well, but he didn't impress enough to earn a final roster spot.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...