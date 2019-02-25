The Rockets recalled Chiozza from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

After agreeing to a 10-day deal with Chiozza coming out of the All-Star break, the rookie point guard didn't dress for either of the Rockets' first two games of the second half while instead continuing to play at the G League level. He should get his first chance to suit up with the Rockets in Monday's game against the Hawks, though it's unlikely he makes his debut if the contest is competitive throughout.