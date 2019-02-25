Rockets' Chris Chiozza: Moves up to parent club
The Rockets recalled Chiozza from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
After agreeing to a 10-day deal with Chiozza coming out of the All-Star break, the rookie point guard didn't dress for either of the Rockets' first two games of the second half while instead continuing to play at the G League level. He should get his first chance to suit up with the Rockets in Monday's game against the Hawks, though it's unlikely he makes his debut if the contest is competitive throughout.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...