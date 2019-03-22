Chiozza will sign a contract with the Rockets for the remainder of the season, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.

The Rockets signed Chiozza to a 10-day contract a few weeks ago but parted ways with the former Florida standout after it expired. Now, Houston will bring on the point guard for the rest of the season, but he will not be playoff-eligible. Chiozza is yet to make his NBA debut.