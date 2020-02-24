Clemons amassed 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound during Saturday's loss against the Hustle.

Clemons extended his double-figure scoring steak in the G League this season by posting 19 points across 42.9 percent overall shooting from the floor Saturday. The former Campbell standout is averaging an outstanding 24.2 points with the Vipers this season.