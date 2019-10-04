Clemons tallied 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 109-96 preseason win over the Clippers.

Clemons dropped another nice performance Friday, scoring 15 points off the bench. After showing out during Summer League, Clemons continues to show off his ability to score the basketball. He remains behind a number of players in the projected lineup but has certainly outplayed a number of those thus far. There is no real fantasy value here but he certainly knows how to entertain the pundits.