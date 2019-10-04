Rockets' Chris Clemons: Another strong showing in win
Clemons tallied 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 109-96 preseason win over the Clippers.
Clemons dropped another nice performance Friday, scoring 15 points off the bench. After showing out during Summer League, Clemons continues to show off his ability to score the basketball. He remains behind a number of players in the projected lineup but has certainly outplayed a number of those thus far. There is no real fantasy value here but he certainly knows how to entertain the pundits.
More News
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.