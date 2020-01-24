Rockets' Chris Clemons: Assigned to G League
Clemons was assigned to G League on Friday, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Clemons has seen some NBA action here and there for the Rockets. The organization will opt to get him some extra run in the G League.
