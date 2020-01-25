Rockets' Chris Clemons: Back with Houston
Clemons was recalled by the Rockets ahead of Sunday's game against Denver, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
With James Harden (thigh) banged up and Russell Westbrook definitely missing one of the two ends of the Rocket's upcoming back-to-back, Clemons has an increased chance of seeing an expanded role over the next two games. He's played sparingly for much of the season and has season-long averages of 5.3 points in 9.0 minutes per contest.
