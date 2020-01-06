Rockets' Chris Clemons: Back with Rockets
Clemons was recalled by the Rockets on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Clemons will return from a one-game stint in the G League after dropping 40 points in Rio Grande's loss to Austin on Sunday. Though he's seen time at the end of the rotation for Houston, Clemons' role is small enough for him not to be a worthwhile consideration in the vast majority of formats.
