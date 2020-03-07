Play

Clemons was recalled by the Rockets ahead of Saturday's game against Charlotte, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

The 22-year-old will rejoin his parent club after a short stretch in the G League. Clemons has played sparingly at the NBA level over the past couple of months and is averaging just 5.0 points in 8.8 minutes across 28 appearances this year.

