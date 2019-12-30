Clemons finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 loss to New Orleans.

Clemons took advantage of a favorable situation, dropping 16 points to go with a career-high nine assists. Russell Westbrook (rest) and James Harden (toe) were both in street clothes which allowed Clemons to take on a bigger role offensively. The Rockets only have two games for this upcoming week and both Westbrook and Harden could return as soon as Tuesday. Clemons is not worth targeting at this point.