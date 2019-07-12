Rockets' Chris Clemons: Continues strong summer campaign
Clemons totaled 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds three assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 87-78 win over the Jazz in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The undersized standout from Campbell continues to rain in points in the desert. The surprising acquisition of Russell Westbrook signals a paradigm shift in the Rockets backcourt, but the move favors Clemsons as a potential change-of-pace reserve player if he can keep things going throughout the summer.
