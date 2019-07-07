Rockets' Chris Clemons: Drills seven threes in loss

Clemons produced 25 points (9-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Saturday's 110-81 loss to the Mavericks.

Clemons could well end up as one of the Summer League's most intriguing players. At only 5-9, the diminutive guard out of Campbell destroyed records in the college ranks and possesses a deadly long-range stroke that was quite evident in Saturday's game. It remains to be seen if he can overcome his height disadvantage and make the leap to the NBA, but he figures to be a fun player to watch this summer.