The Rockets released Clemons from his two-way deal Monday and re-signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

The move merely affords Clemons some extra security on his contract and lessens the risk if he were to succumb to an injury. The undrafted rookie out of Campbell isn't expected to crack the Rockets' opening-night roster and will likely report to their G League affiliate in Rio Grande Valley to begin his professional career.