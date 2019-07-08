Rockets' Chris Clemons: Keeps piling up points in loss

Clemons poured in 19 points (4-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and added two rebounds and four steals across 24 minutes during the Rockets' 97-87 loss to the Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.

That's two impressive offensive performances for Clemons to open summer league play, even as he struggled badly from in front of the arc Sunday. Clemons came up empty on nine attempts from two-point range, but his quartet of treys and perfect showing from the charity stripe led to a strong final line. Clemons will look to continue making a strong impression in the desert in the hopes of garnering additional time to make his case during training camp.