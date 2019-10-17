Rockets' Chris Clemons: Lands two-way contract
The Rockets converted Clemons' Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way contract Thursday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Clemons, who, out of Campbell, was one of the most explosive scorers in college basketball history, continued to impress during the NBA preseason. He parlayed that success into the two-way deal, and Clemons will be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the NBA team under this deal.
