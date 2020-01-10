Play

Clemons had 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 loss to Oklahoma City.

Clemons made the most of garbage time, finishing with 14 points in just 12 minutes. Clemons has the ability to score in bunches but is typically a minor piece in the Rockets rotation. He would require injuries to multiple players to even be considered in standard leagues and he can be safely left on most waiver wires.

