Rockets' Chris Clemons: Scores 16 in debut
Clemons contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-100 loss to the Heat.
Clemons got hot from beyond the arc in his debut, as Houston fell behind early and shut down the starters. With Russell Westbrook (rest) expected to sit out Monday's matchup with Memphis, Clemons could be in line to see decent minutes yet again.
