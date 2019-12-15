Clemons recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and a block in 16 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Pistons.

Clemons reached double figures for the first time in December as he saw extended run with Russell Westbrook out for rest purposes. Considering Clemons'd seen just 19 total minutes over the five previous games, he can't be relied on for consistent fantasy production. When given the opportunities, however, he's been impressive. In each game in which he's taken more than 10 shots, he's shot better than 50 percent from the field and scored at least 16 points.