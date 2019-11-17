Rockets' Chris Clemons: Scores season-high 19 points
Clemons scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3PT) to go along with one rebound and two steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 125-105 win at Minnesota.
Clemons was left on the bench despite Russell Westbrook's scheduled absence due to load management, but he delivered his best scoring output of the season while posting an incredible +32 plus/minus. That said, the presence of both Westbrook and James Harden, plus Ben McLemore's sizzling run of late, should limit Clemons' playing time moving forward.
