Rockets' Chris Clemons: Signs deal with Rockets

Clemons has agreed to a contract with the Rockets, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

The 5-foot-9 guard out of Campbell is the third all-time leading scorer in Division I college basketball. Last season, he averaged 30.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 36.6 minutes.

