Clemons ran out of two-way days with the Rockets, and the organization opted to sign him to a three-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Clemons has often found his way into the Rockets' rotation this season, appearing in 20 contests and averaging 4.8 points across 8.2 minutes. He's seen double-digit minutes in six contests, averaging 11.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in those matchups. His role will likely remain the same moving forward.