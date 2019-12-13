Clemons recorded 24 points (9-21 FG, 6-14 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal during Tuesday's win over Iowa.

Clemons tied a team high with 24 points Tuesday thanks particularly to six-made three-pointers. The Campbell product is averaging 24.0 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from three-point range over two G League games played.