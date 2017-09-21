Johnson is expected to sign a partially guaranteed contract with the Rockets on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After spending his first four years in the league with five different organizations, Johnson was unable to find any suitors last season and spent the 2016-17 campaign in the G-League instead. While playing in 32 games with Rio Grande Valley, Johnson averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal across 31.8 minutes. The fact that Johnson only received a partial guarantee means he'll have to battle for a roster spot throughout training camp. That said, the 27-year-old forward may eventually have to settle for another year in the G-League or overseas.