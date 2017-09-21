Rockets' Chris Johnson: Heads to Houston for training camp
Johnson is expected to sign a partially guaranteed contract with the Rockets on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After spending his first four years in the league with five different organizations, Johnson was unable to find any suitors last season and spent the 2016-17 campaign in the G-League instead. While playing in 32 games with Rio Grande Valley, Johnson averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal across 31.8 minutes. The fact that Johnson only received a partial guarantee means he'll have to battle for a roster spot throughout training camp. That said, the 27-year-old forward may eventually have to settle for another year in the G-League or overseas.
More News
-
Chris Johnson: Waived by Jazz•
-
Jazz's Chris Johnson: Chances of making club appear slim•
-
Jazz's Chris Johnson: Finds spot at end of Utah bench•
-
Jazz's Chris Johnson: Will start Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Chris Johnson: Plays 20 minutes Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Chris Johnson: Scores four points in loss to Wizards•
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...
-
Murray, Russell have sleeper appeal
This was a crazy NBA offseason, filled with tons of roster turnover. That means there is plenty...