Rockets' Chris Paul: Abbreviated minutes in blowout loss

Paul tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and one rebound across 25 minutes in the Rockets' 118-91 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

Like the rest of his first-unit mates, Paul played notably fewer minutes than usual in the blowout defeat. The veteran point guard has been mired in a considerable slump since returning from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, as he's scored no more than 14 points in any of the subsequent four contests while shooting 38.5 percent or worse in three of those games. Paul and the Rockets will look to bounce back against the Mavericks on Saturday night.