Rockets' Chris Paul: Abbreviated minutes in blowout loss
Paul tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and one rebound across 25 minutes in the Rockets' 118-91 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.
Like the rest of his first-unit mates, Paul played notably fewer minutes than usual in the blowout defeat. The veteran point guard has been mired in a considerable slump since returning from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, as he's scored no more than 14 points in any of the subsequent four contests while shooting 38.5 percent or worse in three of those games. Paul and the Rockets will look to bounce back against the Mavericks on Saturday night.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...