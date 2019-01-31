Rockets' Chris Paul: Added to injury report
Paul is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets with lower back soreness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, was originally expected to see his minutes increase Friday, though now it's unclear if he'll even take the court. Look for his status to be updated closer to game time. Should Paul sit out, Austin Rivers would likely get the nod at point guard.
