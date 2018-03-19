Paul compiled 18 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 victory over the Pelicans.

Paul came within one assist and two rebounds of a triple-double Sunday, as the Rockets shot their way to another victory. The team is rolling toward the number one seed in the Western Conference, a huge accomplishment for the new look franchise. Paul has been generally very solid this season and tends to fly under the radar due to the accolades coming James Harden's way.