Rockets' Chris Paul: Almost triple-doubles Thursday

Paul produced 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Lakers.

Paul came within one assist of a triple-double Thursday, as the Rockets lost to the Lakers. Paul continues to build confidence after an injury-ravaged season and is certainly finding his feet on both ends of the floor. His increase in production has had an impact on James Harden, however, both are still going to be fantasy studs moving forward.