Rockets' Chris Paul: Another double-double against Hawks
Paul scored 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 assists, three steals and a rebound in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Hawks.
It's his second straight double-double, and the veteran point guard seems to be finding a rhythm alongside James Harden after missing nearly half the season to injury. Paul is now averaging 13.1 points, 8.4 assists, 5.3 boards, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.6 steals through eight games in March.
